Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 876,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,141. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

