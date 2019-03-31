Brokerages Anticipate United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCFC shares. ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 308,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,163,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

