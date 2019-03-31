Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

