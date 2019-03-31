Brokerages Anticipate Mattel Inc (MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.35). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Mattel to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

MAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 3,086,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,563,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $20,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after buying an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after buying an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

