Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,905,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,346,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,678,000 after purchasing an additional 798,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,189,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,369,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,286. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of -45.61.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

