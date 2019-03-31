Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 302,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $309,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

AVGO opened at $300.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $303.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $22,139,333. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

