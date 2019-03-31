Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $22,139,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $300.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $303.30. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/broadcom-inc-avgo-shares-sold-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.