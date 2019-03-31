British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,851.88 ($50.33).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,194 ($41.74) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70). The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

