Brinker Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,113 Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 54.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everi by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everi by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Everi by 52.4% in the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 43.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 850,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

EVRI stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $739.77 million, a PE ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brinker Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,113 Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/brinker-capital-inc-buys-shares-of-10113-everi-holdings-inc-evri.html.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.