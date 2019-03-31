Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,275,123 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF opened at $36.29 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

