Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Receives C$142.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD.UN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a C$154.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$124.25 to C$134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$150.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$132.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE BYD.UN traded down C$2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$137.51. 95,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$81.76 and a one year high of C$111.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 400 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.03, for a total value of C$54,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,527,775.98.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

