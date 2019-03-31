Bowhead (AHT) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Bowhead has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $194,990.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.03452584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

