Boston Family Office LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $1,991,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

