Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 226,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $466.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.38.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.
