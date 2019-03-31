Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 226,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $466.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,837 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 501,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 271,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 267,543 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.