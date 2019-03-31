BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €47.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.90 ($56.86) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.13 ($61.78).

BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

