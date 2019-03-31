BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Stars Group (TSGI)

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSGI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stars Group from C$35.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stars Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at C$23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Stars Group has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.48.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

