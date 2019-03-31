BMO Capital Markets Lowers Royal Gold (RGLD) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

RGLD opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 133,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 223.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

