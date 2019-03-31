Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00057038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $33,912.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,659,983 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

