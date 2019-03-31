BlockCDN Price Hits $0.0188 (BCDN)

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded 148.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BlockCDN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $914,827.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCDN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BigONE. In the last week, BlockCDN has traded 957.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.12 or 0.17142899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00062110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011229 BTC.

BlockCDN Token Profile

BlockCDN (BCDN) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg . BlockCDN’s official website is www.blockcdn.org . BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlockCDN

BlockCDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

