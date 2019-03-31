BLAST Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,677.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $64,238.00 and $1,677.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027124 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000811 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,102,139 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

