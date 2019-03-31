Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE opened at $12.30 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

