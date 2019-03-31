BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.49% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $85,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4,368.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/blackrock-inc-decreases-stake-in-invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-pcy.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.