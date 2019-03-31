BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.33% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $82,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSII. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.20 and a beta of 2.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types.

