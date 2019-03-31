BlackRock Inc. Acquires 32,074 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $84,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 529,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $26,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Friis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,947.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires 32,074 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/blackrock-inc-acquires-32074-shares-of-sandy-spring-bancorp-inc-sasr.html.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.