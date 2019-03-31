BlackRock Inc. Acquires 146,141 Shares of Unisys Co. (UIS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Unisys worth $87,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Unisys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Unisys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of UIS opened at $11.67 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. Unisys had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires 146,141 Shares of Unisys Co. (UIS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/blackrock-inc-acquires-146141-shares-of-unisys-co-uis.html.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.