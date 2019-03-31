Black Knight Inc (BKI) Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,201,000 after buying an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 501,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 32.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Knight Equity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.75 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of BKI opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.14 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

