Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $366,284.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.01479680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00029254 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.