BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,511,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $295,473.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,728.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,585 shares of company stock worth $7,399,339 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush set a $127.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

