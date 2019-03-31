BidaskClub Upgrades American National BankShares (AMNB) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American National BankShares stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.73 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

In other American National BankShares news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at $662,494.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at $2,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

