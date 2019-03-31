BidaskClub Lowers CDW (CDW) to Hold

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,183,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,377,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,699 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

