BidaskClub Lowers ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

ANGI stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $121,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $124,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,197 shares of company stock worth $7,133,215 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

