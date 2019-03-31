BHP Group (BHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,863.40

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,863.40 ($24.35) and last traded at GBX 1,848.60 ($24.16), with a volume of 5557896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,818 ($23.76).

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on BHP Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,755.94 ($22.94).

The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

