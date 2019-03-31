BetaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One BetaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. BetaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $288.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetaCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00044968 BTC.

BetaCoin Coin Profile

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info . BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.