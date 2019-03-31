Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 468,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,623. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Wm Gordon Prescott acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $30,628.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $163,935.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $858,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $68,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,437 shares of company stock worth $42,621. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,688,000 after purchasing an additional 237,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,821,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 153,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,344,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

