Berenberg Bank Trims Petra Diamonds (PDL) Target Price to GBX 22

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 48.63 ($0.64).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 19.21 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 19.34 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

