Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1481 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

