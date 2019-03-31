Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

CODI stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,372.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

