Belden (BDC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

NYSE:BDC opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.61. Belden has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Belden by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,941,000 after buying an additional 35,567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Belden by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,365,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

