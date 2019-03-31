Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond outperformed the industry in the past three months as it is progressing well to accomplish the long-term financial targets. It expects moderating declines in operating profit and earnings per share in fiscal 2018 and 2019. Moreover, gains from transformation efforts and other customer-centric initiatives are likely to aid results. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise trend, with beat in four of the last five quarters. However, the company has been battling margin pressures for 10 straight quarters now, driven by lower merchandise margin and higher SG&A expenses. In fiscal 2018, margins will continue to remain weak owing to higher spending in the customer value proposition and the digital channels. Also, SG&A expenses are likely to rise due to investments in transformational efforts. Further, the company is witnessing soft comps, which is expected to dip 1% in fiscal 2018.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

