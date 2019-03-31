BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 216,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

