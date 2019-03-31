BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,654,000 after purchasing an additional 971,693 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,860.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 545,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,866,000 after purchasing an additional 305,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,937,000 after purchasing an additional 207,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,353,000 after purchasing an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

