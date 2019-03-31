BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,724 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,038,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $152.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

