BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $739,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Stock

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 186,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $54.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.3833 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

