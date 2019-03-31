Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $58,993.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 881,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

