Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 62,278 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,278 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2,604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $879.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc-sells-62278-shares-of-acco-brands-co-acco.html.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.