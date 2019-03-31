Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $16.96 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $996.37 million, a P/E ratio of -141.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

