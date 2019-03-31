Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.06% of MasTec worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,787,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

