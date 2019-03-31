Bard Ventures (CBS) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bard Ventures earned a news impact score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CBS stock remained flat at $C$0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. Bard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.65.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

