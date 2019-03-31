Barclays PLC Sells 60,462 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,999,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,977,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 128,782 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 52.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,433,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $254,924. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

