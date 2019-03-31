Barclays PLC Sells 19,688 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 288,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,272,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,272,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 513,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $863,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $112,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.55.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

